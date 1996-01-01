13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Crystalline Solids
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the definition for Band gap
Give the definition for Band gap
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The band gap is the lower-energy bonding molecular orbitals.
B
The band gap is the higher-energy antibonding molecular orbitals.
C
The band gap is the energy difference between the valence band and the conduction band.
D
The band gap is the energy distribution between the valence band and the conduction band.