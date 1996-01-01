13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Energy-level graphs for two distinct LEDs are shown in diagrams (i) and (ii). The one LED produces yellow light, and the other LED produces violet light. Which produces yellow and which violet light? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) yellow
(ii) violet
B
(i) violet
(ii) yellow
