19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
91PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the partial pressure of CO2 when the decomposition of CaCO3 in an evacuated flask reaches equilibrium at 298K. (Hint: use ΔG°rxn)
CaCO3(s) → CaO (s) + CO2 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.22x1024
B
9.27x10-24
C
3.09x10-12