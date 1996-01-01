19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
94PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are ΔG° and K for the reaction at 25.00 °C?
SF4 (g) + 2 H2O (l) → SO2 (g) + 4 HF (aq)
Is the reaction spontaneous?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG°rxn = 302.6 kJ
K = 9.634x10-54
The reaction is nonspontaneous
B
ΔG°rxn = -302.6 kJ
K = 9.634x1054
The reaction is spontaneous
C
ΔG°rxn = -300.1 kJ
K = 3.725x1052
The reaction is spontaneous
D
ΔG°rxn = 286.5 kJ
K = 1.568x10-50
The reaction is nonspontaneous
