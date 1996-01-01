6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molecular Equations
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the products of a double displacement reaction between calcium nitrate and potassium sulfide.
a) CaS and KNO2
b) CaSO3 and KNO3
c) CaSO3 and KNO3
d) CaS and KNO3
e) K2SO3, CaS and H2O
f) None of the above
