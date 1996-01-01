6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
Molecular Equations
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample solution may contain any of the following ions: Ba2+, Pb2+, Fe2+
Which ion(s) is/are present in the sample solution?
1. No precipitate formed when KCl was added to the sample solution.
2. No precipitate formed when K2SO4 (aq) was added to sample solution.
3. A precipitate formed when Na2S was added to sample solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ba2+ only
B
Pb2+ only
C
Fe2+ only
D
Ba2+ and Pb2+
E
Pb2+ and Fe2+
F
Ba2+ and Fe2+
G
all three ions are present