6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Electrolytes
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student prepares three 0.15 M solutions of the following substances: Sodium chloride (NaCl), acetic acid (CH3COOH), and glucose (C6H12O6). Identify which of these solutions will have a) exactly 0.15 M solute particles, b) solute particles between 0.15 M and 0.30 M, and c) exactly 0.30 M solute particles.
A student prepares three 0.15 M solutions of the following substances: Sodium chloride (NaCl), acetic acid (CH3COOH), and glucose (C6H12O6). Identify which of these solutions will have a) exactly 0.15 M solute particles, b) solute particles between 0.15 M and 0.30 M, and c) exactly 0.30 M solute particles.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A: Acetic acid
B: Glucose
C: Sodium chloride
B: Glucose
C: Sodium chloride
B
A: Sodium chloride
B: Acetic acid
C: Glucose
B: Acetic acid
C: Glucose
C
A: Glucose
B: Acetic acid
C: Sodium chloride
B: Acetic acid
C: Sodium chloride
D
A: Glucose
B: Sodium chloride
C: Acetic acid
B: Sodium chloride
C: Acetic acid