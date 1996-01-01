6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Electrolytes
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ribose (C5H10O5) is a pentose sugar - meaning it has 5 carbon atoms. It is produced by the body when it metabolized food. If ribose is dissolved in water to make a solution, which particles will be present in its solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H+ ions and ribose anions
B
OH– ions and ribose cations
C
A mixture of ribose cations and anions
D
Only ribose molecules