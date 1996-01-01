1. Intro to General Chemistry
Temperature
1. Intro to General Chemistry Temperature
PRACTICE PROBLEM
In order to achieve a continuous temperature increase of 4.0 °F/min, a 175 mL sample of pyridine at 298 K was heated for 7 min 30 s. What is the pyridine's final temperature in degrees Celsius?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24.9 °C
B
76.7 °C
C
153 °C
D
41.5 °C