7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Newton scale (°N) was created by Isaac Newton for practical uses where he set 0 as the freezing point of water. What temperature on the Newton scale corresponds to the freezing point of methanol?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-32.2 °N
B
-97.6 °N
C
-145 °N
D
-296 °N