The reaction of carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide is shown below.

CO (g) + NO 2 (g) → CO 2 (g) + NO (g)

It has a rate law of

Rate law = k[CO][NO 2 ]

a. What is the initial rate of the reaction if [CO] 0 = 3.74x10-4 M and [NO 2 ] 0 = 4.52x10-5 M when k = 2.77x106 M-1 s-1 at a certain temperature?

b. What is the number of moles of NO (g) produced per hour per liter of CO(g) (mol h-1 L-1)?