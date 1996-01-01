15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide is shown below.
CO (g) + NO2 (g) → CO2 (g) + NO (g)
It has a rate law of
Rate law = k[CO][NO2]
a. What is the initial rate of the reaction if [CO]0 = 3.74x10-4 M and [NO2]0 = 4.52x10-5 M when k = 2.77x106 M-1 s-1 at a certain temperature?
b. What is the number of moles of NO (g) produced per hour per liter of CO(g) (mol h-1 L-1)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
rate = 4.69x10-2 M s-1, b. 169 mol h-1 L-1
B
rate = 2.77x106 M s-1, b. 1.30x10-5 mol h-1 L-1
C
rate = 4.69x10-2 M s-1, b. 1.30x10-5 mol h-1 L-1
D
rate = 2.77x106 M s-1, b. 169 mol h-1 L-1