15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
We are given the following data for the reaction: A + BC → AC + B
What is the initial rate for the reaction when both the reactants have an initial concentration of 0.25 mol/L?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.12 mol/L•s
B
0.23 mol/L•s
C
0.37 mol/L•s
D
0.40 mol/L•s