6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rusting of steel can be prevented by coating it with aluminum. Provide the balanced reaction equation for the corrosion that happens (a) when aluminum is present and (b) when aluminum is not present.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) 2 Al(s) + 3 O2(g) + 12 H+(aq) → 2 Al3+(aq) + 6 H2O(l)
(b) 4 Fe(s) + 3 O2(g) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 Fe2O3•H2O(s)
B
(a) 4 Al(s) + 3 O2(g) + 12 H+(aq) → 4 Al3+(aq) + 6 H2O(l)
(b) 4 Fe(s) + 3 O2(g) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 Fe2O3•H2O(s)
C
(a) 4 Al(s) + 3 O2(g) + 6 H+(aq) → 4 Al3+(aq) + 3 H2O(l)
(b) 4 Fe2+(aq) + 3 O2(g) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 Fe2O3
D
(a) Al(s) + 3 O2(g) → Al3+(aq)
(b) 4 Fe2+(aq) + 3 O2(g) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 Fe2O3
