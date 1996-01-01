A sheet of styrofoam (d = 0.12 g/cm3) measuring 2.50 cm × 6.00 cm × 2.00 cm is placed on top of a large basin filled with water. On the center of the styrofoam sheet, a cube of copper (d = 8.96 g/cm3) with an edge of 1.00 cm is also placed. Does the styrofoam-copper combination float or sink? Assume the density of water is 1.00 g/cm3.