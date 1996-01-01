1. Intro to General Chemistry
A zinc slab weighing 23.50 g was shaped into a square sheet with an edge length of 21.5 cm. If the density of zinc is 7.13 g/cm3, determine the thickness of the sheet (in cm).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.49×10–3 cm
B
5.18×10–3 cm
C
6.15×10–3 cm
D
7.13×10–3 cm