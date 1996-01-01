12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagram is a representation of the formation of hybrid orbitals by a carbon atom from its 2s and 2p orbitals. The formation of which type of hybrid orbitals is represented by this diagram?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sp
B
sp2
C
sp3