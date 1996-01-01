12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Hybridization
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the chlorine molecule and draw the set of three 3p orbitals for each of the two chlorine atoms. How many σ bonds can result from this set of 3p orbitals?
Consider the chlorine molecule and draw the set of three 3p orbitals for each of the two chlorine atoms. How many σ bonds can result from this set of 3p orbitals?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only one σ bond
B
Two σ bonds
C
Three σ bonds