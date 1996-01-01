15. Chemical Kinetics
Catalyst
15. Chemical Kinetics Catalyst
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statements apply to the function/s of a catalyst in a reaction?
A. The catalyst increases the activation energy of a reaction.
B. The catalyst decreases the activation energy of a reaction.
C. The catalyst has no effect on the activation energy.
D. The catalyst increases the rate constant.
E. The catalysts decreases the rate constant.
F. The catalysts has no effect on the rate constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C and E
B
A and F
C
B and F
D
B and D
E
A and E
F
A and D