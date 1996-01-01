15. Chemical Kinetics
Catalyst
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which is/are NOT an example(s) of heterogeneous catalysis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hydrolysis in an aqueous solution.
B
An aqueous reaction with a solid palladium catalyst.
C
A reaction set-up composed of an aqueous and organic layer.
D
The reaction of acetylene gas with hydrogen gas on the surface of nickel.
E
Formation of ammonia gas on metal catalyst.
F
none of the above
G
b and e
H
a and c
I
c and e