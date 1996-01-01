One of the common commercial bleaching agents is chlorine dioxide gas (ClO 2 ). It bleaches materials by oxidizing them while ClO 2 itself is reduced. ClO 2 can be prepared by the reaction of chlorine and sodium chlorite:

Cl 2 (g) + 2 NaClO 2 (s) → 2 ClO 2 (g) + 2 NaCl(s)