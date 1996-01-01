7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
One of the common commercial bleaching agents is chlorine dioxide gas (ClO2). It bleaches materials by oxidizing them while ClO2 itself is reduced. ClO2 can be prepared by the reaction of chlorine and sodium chlorite:
Cl2(g) + 2 NaClO2(s) → 2 ClO2(g) + 2 NaCl(s)
What is the mass of ClO2 that can be prepared when 18.6 g of NaClO2 is allowed to react with 3.00 L of chlorine gas at a pressure of 2.2 atm at 23°C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18.3 g
B
27.7 g
C
13.9 g
D
6.93 g
E
36.6 g