7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction shows the combustion of octane, C8H18:
2C8H18(l) + 25O2(g) → 16CO2(g) + 18H2O(l)
What is the volume of the carbon dioxide produced at 45.5°C and 1.025 atm if 240 mol of octane combusts?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.00×103 L
B
9.80×104 L
C
6.12×104 L
D
4.90×104 L