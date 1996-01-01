7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 7.88 g sample containing strontium sulfite and barium sulfite is treated with excess HBr. At 29.0 °C and 70.36 kPa, the reaction yields 1.57 L of SO2 gas. What is the mass percent of strontium sulfite in the mixture, assuming the reaction goes into completion?
A 7.88 g sample containing strontium sulfite and barium sulfite is treated with excess HBr. At 29.0 °C and 70.36 kPa, the reaction yields 1.57 L of SO2 gas. What is the mass percent of strontium sulfite in the mixture, assuming the reaction goes into completion?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
78.8%
B
28.0%
C
72.0%
D
21.2%