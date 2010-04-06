16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The dissociation of I2 to its atoms has an equilibrium constant (Kc) of 4.6×10–7 at 800 K.
I2(g) ⇌ 2 I(g)
Does the equilibrium ratio of the two concentrations change by adding I2 or by reducing the volume of the container? Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, because the equilibrium concentrations will change and the value of Kc will also change so the ratio of the concentrations will also change.
B
No, because the equilibrium concentrations will change but the value of Kc remains constant so the ratio of the concentrations will not change.