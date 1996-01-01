16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the hypothetical reaction P2 + Q2 ⇌ 2 PQ. Provided in the table below are the rate constants of the forward and reverse reactions at different temperatures.
Determine if the reaction is endothermic or exothermic and justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is exothermic because as the temperature increases the kr increases more than kf.
B
The reaction is endothermic because as the temperature increases the kr increases more than kf.