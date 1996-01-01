15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction was carried out in replicates. Each replicate reaction was carried out at a different temperature while keeping the rest of the conditions identical. Multiple values of k were obtained at different temperatures. A plot of lnk vs 1/T (in Kelvin units) has a downward slope with a value of −6453 K. What is the activation energy for the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
51.11 kJ/mol
B
45.77 kJ/mol
C
35.22 kJ/mol
D
53.65 kJ/mol