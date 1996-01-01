8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Wine on average has 11.6% alcohol by volume and a bottle (25.4 oz) contains 615 Calories on average.
Calculate the percentage of Calories that come from alcohol in wine.
Use the questions below to arrive at the answer.
(i) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction of ethanol, C2H5OH, with oxygen to make carbon dioxide and water.
(ii) Use enthalpies of formation to determine the enthalpy of reaction in part (i).
(iii) Calculate the mass of ethanol in an average bottle of wine if 11.6% of the total volume is ethanol and the density of ethanol is 0.789 g/mL.
(iv) Calculate the Calories released for the metabolism of ethanol
(v) Calculate the percentage of Calories that come from alcohol in wine.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
84.5 %
B
79.3 %
C
51.2 %
D
26.7 %