8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
1-Butanol (C4H10O) is a very competitive renewable biofuel for use in internal combustion engines given its many advantages as it yields more energy, is less volatile and doesn't cause damage to the engine. Calculate the heat produced per liter of 1-butanol combusted under constant pressure if 1-butanol has a density of 0.81 g/mL.
1.4 x103 kJ
2.7 x104 kJ
3.9 x103 kJ
5.4 x104 kJ