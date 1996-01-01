7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two flasks with a volume of 1.0 L, with one flask having a gas with a molar mass of 20 g/mol and the other flask containing a gas with molar mass 40 g/mol. At 25 ºC, the gas sample in flask A has a pressure of x atm and a mass of 2.0 g. At the same temperature, the gas sample in flask B has a pressure of 0.5x atm and a mass of 2.0 g. Identify which flask corresponds to the given molar masses (20 g/mol and 40 g/mol).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Flask A: 40 g/mol; Flask B: 20 g/mol
B
Flask A: 20 g/mol; Flask B: 40 g/mol
C
Both flasks have the same gas sample.