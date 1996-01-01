Consider two flasks with a volume of 1.0 L, with one flask having a gas with a molar mass of 20 g/mol and the other flask containing a gas with molar mass 40 g/mol. At 25 ºC, the gas sample in flask A has a pressure of x atm and a mass of 2.0 g. At the same temperature, the gas sample in flask B has a pressure of 0.5x atm and a mass of 2.0 g. Identify which flask corresponds to the given molar masses (20 g/mol and 40 g/mol).