7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the molar mass of the unknown liquid using the given information obtained via the Dumas method:
mass of vapor = 1.3214 g
volume of flask = 500 mL
pressure = 754.3 Torr
temperature = 99.43 ºC
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
63.57 g/mol
B
76.95 g/mol
C
81.41 g/mol
D
94.32 g/mol