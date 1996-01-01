15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate constant of a reaction was determined to be 2.39 × 10–3 s–1 at 350 K and 1.08×10–2 s–1 at 400 K. Determine the rate constant of the reaction at 385 K.
A
2.360 × 10–3 s–1
B
4.022 × 10–3 s–1
C
5.639 × 10–3 s–1
D
7.158 × 10–3 s–1