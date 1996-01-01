15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction CH4(s) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g), the rate constants were determined to be
2.3 M–1 s–1 at 650 K
14.5 M–1 s–1 at 900 K
Calculate the rate constant at 800 K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.97 M–1 s–1
B
6.45 M–1 s–1
C
5.98 M–1 s–1
D
8.33 M–1 s–1