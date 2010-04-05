17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ka and Kb
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Alanine is an amino acid that can have both equilibria in water:
H2N⎯CHCH3⎯COOH + H2O ⇌ +H3N⎯CHCH3⎯COOH + OH- Kb = 7.4x10−5
H2N⎯CHCH3⎯COOH + H2O ⇌ H2N⎯CHCH3⎯COO- + H3O+ Ka = 4.5×10−3
It forms a zwitterion by intramolecular proton transfer
H2N⎯CHCH3⎯COOH ⇌ +H3N⎯CHCH3⎯COO-
Determine the equilibrium constant for the reaction using the given Ka and Kb values
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
60
B
3.3x107
C
1.6x10-2
D
3.3x10-7