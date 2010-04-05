Alanine is an amino acid that can have both equilibria in water:

H 2 N⎯CHCH 3 ⎯COOH + H 2 O ⇌ +H 3 N⎯CHCH 3 ⎯COOH + OH- K b = 7.4x10−5

H 2 N⎯CHCH 3 ⎯COOH + H 2 O ⇌ H 2 N⎯CHCH 3 ⎯COO- + H 3 O+ K a = 4.5×10−3

It forms a zwitterion by intramolecular proton transfer

H 2 N⎯CHCH 3 ⎯COOH ⇌ +H 3 N⎯CHCH 3 ⎯COO-