17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ka and Kb
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diagram below illustrates the behavior of three acids, HA, HB, and HC, in aqueous solutions. Note that water molecules are not included in the diagram and hydrated protons are present as H+. Identify the acid that has the smallest acid dissociation constant (Ka)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HA
B
HB
C
HC