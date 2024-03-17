15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction in which X, Y, and Z react to form products is first order in X, one-half order in Y, and third order in Z. By what factor does the reaction rate change if [Z] is tripled (and the other reactant concentrations are held constant)?
