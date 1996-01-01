This dissociation of N2O5 is first order:
N2O5(g) → NO3(g) + NO2(g)
At a certain temperature, the rate constant for the reaction is 7.91x10-2/s. What would the rate of the reaction be at a concentration of 0.890 M if the reaction were second order? Zeroth order? (Assume the same numerical value for the rate constant with the appropriate units.)
This dissociation of N2O5 is first order:
N2O5(g) → NO3(g) + NO2(g)
At a certain temperature, the rate constant for the reaction is 7.91x10-2/s. What would the rate of the reaction be at a concentration of 0.890 M if the reaction were second order? Zeroth order? (Assume the same numerical value for the rate constant with the appropriate units.)
Rate (First order) = 8.0 x 10-2 M/s
Rate (Second order) = 9.3 x 10-2 M/s
Rate (Zero order) = 6.9 x 10-2 M/s
Rate (First order) = 7.9 x 10-2 M/s
Rate (Second order) = 7.3 x 10-2 M/s
Rate (Zero order) = 8.9 x 10-2 M/s
Rate (First order) = 7.0 x 10-2 M/s
Rate (Second order) = 7.3 x 10-2 M/s
Rate (Zero order) = 7.9 x 10-2 M/s
Rate (First order) = 7.0 x 10-2 M/s
Rate (Second order) = 6.3 x 10-2 M/s
Rate (Zero order) = 7.9 x 10-2 M/s