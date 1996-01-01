This dissociation of N 2 O 5 is first order:

N 2 O 5 (g) → NO 3 (g) + NO 2 (g)

At a certain temperature, the rate constant for the reaction is 7.91x10-2/s. What would the rate of the reaction be at a concentration of 0.890 M if the reaction were second order? Zeroth order? (Assume the same numerical value for the rate constant with the appropriate units.)