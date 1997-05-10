A laboratory student prepared a 0.00155 M KBr solution with a small amount of radioactive 77Br (t 1/2 = 57.04 h). She recorded the activity of the solution as 0.127 mCi/mL. She used 25.0 mL of this solution to precipitate an unknown metal Y as YBr. She mixed the KBr solution with 25.0 mL of 0.00234 M YNO 3 solution. She removed the precipitate by filtration and the activity of the obtained filtrate after 5 hours was 0.0156 mCi/mL. Calculate the molar concentration of Y+, Br−, and the solubility product of YBr.