21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A laboratory student prepared a 0.00155 M KBr solution with a small amount of radioactive 77Br (t1/2 = 57.04 h). She recorded the activity of the solution as 0.127 mCi/mL. She used 25.0 mL of this solution to precipitate an unknown metal Y as YBr. She mixed the KBr solution with 25.0 mL of 0.00234 M YNO3 solution. She removed the precipitate by filtration and the activity of the obtained filtrate after 5 hours was 0.0156 mCi/mL. Calculate the molar concentration of Y+, Br−, and the solubility product of YBr.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[Y+] = 1.17×10−3 M
[Br−] = 2.35×10−3 M
Ksp = 7.22×10−6
B
[Y+] = 5.97×10−4 M
[Br−] = 2.02×10−4 M
Ksp = 1.21×10−7
C
[Y+] = 2.45×10−4 M
[Br−] = 5.14×10−4 M
Ksp = 1.21×10−7
D
[Y+] = 7.01×10−3 M
[Br−] = 1.12×10−4 M
Ksp = 9.11×10−7
