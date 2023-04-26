Radon is a radioactive noble gas. It is formed when uranium-238 (t 1/2 = 4.468×109 y) undergoes a series of nuclear decays. If a 0.450 mg sample of 238U is enclosed in an empty 100 mL sealed flask. Calculate the pressure inside the flask at STP after 50000 years, assuming that all of the pressure inside the flask is due to radon gas.