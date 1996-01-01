2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lead has four stable isotopes (listed with their atomic mass and abundance, respectively): 204Pb (203.9730 u, 1.4%), 206Pb (205.9745 u, 24.1%), 207Pb (206.9759 u, 22.1%), and 208Pb (207.9767 u, 52.4%). Calculate the atomic mass of lead.
Lead has four stable isotopes (listed with their atomic mass and abundance, respectively): 204Pb (203.9730 u, 1.4%), 206Pb (205.9745 u, 24.1%), 207Pb (206.9759 u, 22.1%), and 208Pb (207.9767 u, 52.4%). Calculate the atomic mass of lead.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
206.89 u
B
207.01 u
C
207.22 u
D
208.15 u