18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student in an analytical chemistry laboratory needs to prepare a buffer of pH 5.00. She chooses 2-methylpropanoic acid (pKa = 4.84) to prepare the buffer. She has access to 0.100 M 2-methylpropanoic solution and 0.120 M sodium 2-methylpropanoate solution. How much volume (in mL) of each solution does she require to prepare a total of 50.0 mL of her required buffer?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2-methyl-propanoic acid = 26.3 mL; Sodium 2-methyl-propapanoate = 23.7 mL
B
2-methyl-propanoic acid = 27.3 mL; Sodium 2-methyl-propapanoate = 22.7 mL
C
2-methyl-propanoic acid = 22.7 mL; Sodium 2-methyl-propapanoate acid = 27.3 mL
D
2-methyl-propanoic acid = 25.3 mL; Sodium 2-methyl-propapanoate = 24.7 mL