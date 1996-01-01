A student in an analytical chemistry laboratory needs to prepare a buffer of pH 5.00. She chooses 2-methylpropanoic acid (pK a = 4.84) to prepare the buffer. She has access to 0.100 M 2-methylpropanoic solution and 0.120 M sodium 2-methylpropanoate solution. How much volume (in mL) of each solution does she require to prepare a total of 50.0 mL of her required buffer?