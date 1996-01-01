Consider the reaction of nitric oxide (NO) with oxygen gas (O 2 ) to form nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ).

2 NO(g) + O 2 (g) → 2 NO 2 (g); ΔH = −116.2 kJ/mol

(i) Calculate the work done (in kJ); and

(ii) Calculate the value of ΔE (in kJ) when 70.2 g of nitric oxide reacts with 81.6 g of oxygen gas at a constant pressure of 1.20 atm that resulted in a volume change of –62.5 L.