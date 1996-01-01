8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
8. Thermochemistry Internal Energy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction of nitric oxide (NO) with oxygen gas (O2) to form nitrogen dioxide (NO2).
2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g); ΔH = −116.2 kJ/mol
(i) Calculate the work done (in kJ); and
(ii) Calculate the value of ΔE (in kJ) when 70.2 g of nitric oxide reacts with 81.6 g of oxygen gas at a constant pressure of 1.20 atm that resulted in a volume change of –62.5 L.
Consider the reaction of nitric oxide (NO) with oxygen gas (O2) to form nitrogen dioxide (NO2).
2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g); ΔH = −116.2 kJ/mol
(i) Calculate the work done (in kJ); and
(ii) Calculate the value of ΔE (in kJ) when 70.2 g of nitric oxide reacts with 81.6 g of oxygen gas at a constant pressure of 1.20 atm that resulted in a volume change of –62.5 L.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) w = 7.60 kJ; (ii) ΔE = –128 kJ
B
(i) w = –7.60 kJ; (ii) ΔE = –128 kJ
C
(i) w = 7.60 kJ; (ii) ΔE = –143 kJ
D
(i) w = –7.60 kJ; (ii) ΔE = –143 kJ