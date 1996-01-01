12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Electron Geometry
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw a Lewis dot structure for the water molecule with bonding and non-bonding electrons shown.
Determine the electronic geometry of the following molecules: H2O, ICl3 and AlCl3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H2O = bent; ICl3 = trigonal planar; AlCl3 = trigonal planar
B
H2O = bent; ICl3 = octahedral; AlCl3 = trigonal pyramidal
C
H2O = tetrahedral; ICl3 = trigonal bipyramidal; AlCl3 = trigonal planar
D
