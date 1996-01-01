2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mass spectrometry can reveal the presence of isotopes of an element in a compound being analyzed. Isotopes, as separate peaks, can most easily be seen next to the molecular ion peak. Chlorine has two isotopes: Chlorine-35 (abundance 76 %) and chlorine-37 (abundance 24 %). If chloromethane (CH3Cl) is subjected to mass spectrometry, how many molecular ion peaks will the mass spectrum have?
A
2
B
3
C
4
D
5