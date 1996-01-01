6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide a balanced molecular equation for the precipitation reaction (if it occurs) when the following two solutions are mixed together: Lead acetate and ammonium sulfate. Write "NO REACTION" if no reaction takes place.
A
Pb(C2H3O2)2(aq) + (NH4)2SO4(aq) → PbSO4(s) + NH4C2H3O2(aq)
B
Pb(C2H3O2)2(aq) + (NH4)2SO4(aq) → PbSO4(s) + 2 NH4C2H3O2(aq)
C
Pb(C2H3O2)2(aq) + (NH4)2SO4(aq) → PbSO4(aq) + 2 NH4C2H3O2(s)
D
No Reaction