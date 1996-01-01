6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrobromic acid reacts with lithium hydroxide in a neutralization reaction. The image below shows a beaker containing hydrobromic acid solution and four beakers containing different lithium hydroxide solutions. Which LiOH solution will completely neutralize the HBr solution? Start by writing a balanced molecular equation for the acid-base reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HBr(aq) + 2 LiOH(aq) → LiBr(aq) + 2 H2O(l); Beaker A
B
HBr(aq) + LiOH(aq) → LiBr(aq) + H2O(l); Beaker B
C
HBr(aq) + LiOH(aq) → LiBr(aq) + H2O(l); Beaker C
D
2 HBr(aq) + LiOH(aq) → 2 LiBr(aq) + H2O(l); Beaker D