18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sketch the titration curve for the titration of 100.0 mL of 0.500 M KOH with 0.500 M HBr. Calculate the volume of HBr required to reach the equivalence point, and show the following pH in the sketch:
a) Before addition of HBr
b) At the equivalence point
c) After addition of excess HBr
Sketch the titration curve for the titration of 100.0 mL of 0.500 M KOH with 0.500 M HBr. Calculate the volume of HBr required to reach the equivalence point, and show the following pH in the sketch:
a) Before addition of HBr
b) At the equivalence point
c) After addition of excess HBr
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D