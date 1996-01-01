10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each of the following elements, provide the complete electron configuration.
a. Rb
b. S
c. Ar
d. As
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s1; b) 1s22s22p63s23p4; c) 1s22s22p63s23p6; d) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p3
B
a) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s2; b) 1s22s22p63p4; c) 1s22s22p63s23p6; d) 1s22p63s23p64s23d104p3
C
a) 1s22s22p63s23p64s24p65s1; b) 1s22s22p63s23p4; c) 1s22s22p63p6; d) 1s22s22p63s23p64s24p3
D
a) 1s22s22p63s23d103p64s24p65s1; b) 1s22s22p63s23p4; c) 1s22s22p63s23d103p6; d) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p3