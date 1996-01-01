10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagram below is an approximation of subshell energies for the neon atom. Note the number of orbital or the number of electrons is not shown. A neon lamp is constructed using two electrons enclosed in a glass shell that is filled with 99.5% neon gas at a pressure of 1-20 torr. When electricity is passed through the lamp, an electron is excited to a higher energy level. Photons of light are released when the electron falls back to its original energy level. Identify which energy levels are involved in this process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2s and 2p
B
2p and 3s
C
3s and 3p
D
1s and 2s