20. Electrochemistry
Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation
20. Electrochemistry Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The cell potential of this electrochemical cell depends on the pH of the solution in the anode half-cell.
Pt(s) | H2(g, 1 atm) | H+(aq, ? M) || Cu2+(aq, 1.0 M) | Cu(s)
What is the pH of the solution if Ecell is 355 mV?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2
B
0.3
C
1
D
0.9