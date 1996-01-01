3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following illustration shows a hypothetical reaction between A (green spheres) and B (white spheres):
Which of the following best represents the reaction above?
(a) A2 + 3 B2 → 2 AB3
(b) 3 A2 + 9 B2 → 3 AB3
(c) A + 3 B → AB3
(d) 2 A + 6 B → 2 AB3
