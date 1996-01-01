8. Thermochemistry
Kinetic & Potential Energy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Initially, two positively charged particles are brought together, and then they are released. When the particles are released, repulsion between them leads them to migrate apart. Does the distance between the two particles affect the potential energy of the particles before their release?
A
No, because potential energy is only affected by electrostatic repulsion
B
Yes, because potential energy increases as the distance before the release of the particles increases
C
Yes, because potential energy increases as the distance before the release of the particles decreases.
D
None of the above